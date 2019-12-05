BURING,
Christopher Michael George:
Of Martinborough. On 3 December 2019 at Palliser House, Greytown. Aged 73 years. Cherished husband of Polly. Father and father-in-law of Wilhelmina and Alexander, Alexander and Bianca (all of Sydney). Grandfather of Oliver, Torsten, Eleanor, and Frida. Brother and brother-in-law of David and Jane, Virginia and Terence (Canberra), and Margaret (dec). Brother-in-law of John and Jenny (UK). Respected uncle and friend. A special thanks to the wonderful caregivers and staff at Arbor House and Palliser House. In accordance with Chris' wishes a private cremation has been held. A wake for Chris will be held in the New Year. Details to be advised. Messages to the Buring family, C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743, or can be left on Chris's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 5, 2019