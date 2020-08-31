BOWEN,
Christopher James:
Born 24th January 1941, passed away peacefully on 29th August 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Loved husband of Sharyn. Fun loving father and father-in-law to Lisa, John, Hamish and Kerrie. Awesome grandfather to Julius, Matthew, Gemma, Rory, Alana, Zara and James. Special thanks to the team at Wellington Regional Hospital for their care and support of Chris. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be made online at wellington.cancernz.org.nz Messages to the 'Bowen Family' may be left in Chris' tribute book at tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. A service to celebrate the life of Chris will be held at the Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, 665 High Street, Lower Hutt, on Wednesday, 2nd September at 11.00am, thereafter interment at Makara Natural Burial Cemetery. Friends of Chris are encouraged to watch the live-stream of his service, you will find a link to this on his tribute page mentioned above.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 31, 2020