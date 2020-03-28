BISHOP,
Christopher Herbert Bundle:
(formerly of Mosgiel, Hamilton and Wellington) On Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Gore Hospital following a long battle with COPD and a short battle with cancer, aged 67 years. Beloved husband of Sheila. Father to Rebecca, Toby and Ben; and Hannah and Sam. Son of the late Allan and Beryl Bishop. Brother and brother-in-law to Don and Nim (Thailand) and Darrel Robinson and the late Wendy Ogden (Mosgiel). Loved son-in-law of Walter and Elizabeth Ogden (Mosgiel). Chris will be remembered fondly by Sheila's children and partners, and the grandchildren. Special thanks to his supportive carers, the Tapanui Community and to the many friends who have supported us in these difficult times.
"You fought a courageous battle to the end.
Now at peace in the arms
of his Lord.
In our hearts always
and forever."
Due to unsettling times, a private cremation has been held. A memorial service will be held for Chris at a later date. All messages to 7 Devon Street, Tapanui 9522.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 28, 2020