BEAMISH,

Christopher William (Chris):

17.7.1955 - 30.11.2020

Aged 65 years, Chris passed away peacefully in the loving arms of his adored and best friend (his 'Doris') Jen at Cranford Hospice. Loving father and step-father of Jennifer and Troy Beamish-Hicks (Perth), Nicola and Jerram Beamish-Bains (NZ), Pale'e and Richard Stewart (USA), Talor Tautau and Dan Falgate (England). Grandad to Blake, and Poppa Chris to Miles and Beau. Son of Dennis and Marama Beamish (deceased). Brother to Susan (deceased), Anthony and Aneshia Beamish, Rosemary and Tim Arlidge. Friend of Joan (Joanie) Fogarty and brother-in-law to the Fogarty family. Very special mate to Murray Ennor. A very big thank you to all the amazing staff at Cranford Hospice, and Dr Richard Isaacs of Crest Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cranford Hospice in memory of Chris. Chris will be at Kohatunui until Friday. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Chris' life in the Beth Shan Chapel, cnr Maraekakaho & Orchard Roads, Hastings, on Saturday, December 5, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Crownthorpe Cemetery.

'May you now go and find that eternal hunting ground.'

Messages to the Beamish Family, C/- PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.





