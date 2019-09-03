WALL, Christine
(formerly Haslam)
(nee Bullock):
Peacefully and surrounded by her family at Wellington Hospital on Saturday 31 August 2019. Beloved wife of Mike. Treasured mum of Nicky and Kerry and mother-in-law of Katherine. Much loved Mas of Luke and Ruby. A Memorial Service to celebrate Chris's life will be held in Lychgate Funerals, Johnsonville, on Friday 6 September at 1.00 pm, followed by afternoon tea. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance (www.wfa.org.nz) would be appreciated or may be left at the service.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ (04) 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 3, 2019