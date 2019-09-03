Christine WALL

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine WALL.
Service Information
Lychgate Funeral Home
Cnr Johnsonville & Burgess Rds
Wellington, Wellington
044776855
Death Notice

WALL, Christine
(formerly Haslam)
(nee Bullock):
Peacefully and surrounded by her family at Wellington Hospital on Saturday 31 August 2019. Beloved wife of Mike. Treasured mum of Nicky and Kerry and mother-in-law of Katherine. Much loved Mas of Luke and Ruby. A Memorial Service to celebrate Chris's life will be held in Lychgate Funerals, Johnsonville, on Friday 6 September at 1.00 pm, followed by afternoon tea. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance (www.wfa.org.nz) would be appreciated or may be left at the service.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ (04) 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.