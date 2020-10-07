STEWART,
Christine Margaret:
Passed away peacefully in her sleep. Dearly loved wife of John (dec). Beloved mother of Pip Clout and Ginny Ralfe, and son-in-law Gary Clout. Mama of Simon and Rebecca. Bubu of Katie, Jessica and Hamish. Great-grandma to Lucia and Poppy. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance, www.wfa.org.nz would be appreciated. Messages to the Stewart family may be left in Christine's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, 6037. The Service for Christine will be held at Khandallah Presbyterian Church, 33 Ganges Road, Khandallah, Wellington on Friday, the 9th of October 2020, at 2.00pm followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 7, 2020