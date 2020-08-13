Guest Book View Sign Service Information Broadbent & May - Funerals Naturally 22 Palmer Street Aro Valley , Wellington 049745076 Death Notice



Margaret (Chrissy):

Born 28th November 1960. Chrissy would like to advise all of her friends, loved ones and work colleagues, that after a long and brave battle with cancer, she has finally 'Popped Her Clogs' and is now off on another crazy adventure. Chrissy was at home when she died, surrounded by love, laughter and light. Cherished daughter of Norma and the late Arthur Smith. Loved and devoted partner of Steve. Treasured and mischievous big sister to Paul and Jo. Beloved sister-in-law to Cath and Jono. Amazing, lovely and crazy Aunty to Jason, Amanda and Brianna. Heartfelt thanks to all of the staff at Mary Potter Hospice for their love, support and kindness to Chrissy and her family during this most difficult time. In particular, to Ange and her immediate team. Thanks also to the Kenepuru District Nurses who have been part of Chrissy's journey for a few years now. To all of you, we are truly grateful. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice or The Cats Protection League, would be appreciated. Messages may be sent to 'The Smith Family', PO Box 10987, The Terrace, Wellington; or left at the service on the message cards provided. A service to honour this wonderful woman will be held at 1.00pm on Friday, 14th August 2020, at St John's Anglican Church, 18 Bassett Road, Johnsonville. Please feel free to come early and write messages of love on Chrissy's casket. Please also join us for a cuppa and reminisce after the service. Chrissy would like to suggest that people take the time to download the Covid 19 Contact Tracing App before they arrive. There will be a prize awarded to the wearer of the best mask.







