RIGGS, Christine Rosemary:
Unexpectedly passed on 28 November 2019 at Palmerston North Hospital. Aged 70 years. Formerly from Christchurch. Dearest partner to Colin. Loving mother and mother-in-law to Hayden, Bradley and Amelie. Loved sister and sister-in-law to Michael and Liz. Aunty to Shelly, Scott, and Liam, David, and families. Stepmother to Sheryl, Dean, and Grace; Nicole, Wayne and family. In accordance with Christine's wishes a private service has been held.
NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 4, 2019