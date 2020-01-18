MINCHIN, Christine Claire
(nee Templeton):
Passed away peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice, Wellington, surrounded by her family on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Loved Mum of Samuel & Jamie. Mother-in-law to Katherine, and Grandma to Tamsyn & Caitlyn Minchin. The funeral will be held at Waikanae Funeral Home at 2.00pm on Saturday, January 18, followed by a memorial service at a later date to be advised in Rangiora, Christchurch. The family would like donations to be made to Mary Potter Hospice, in lieu of flowers.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 18, 2020