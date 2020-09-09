MEDLICOTT,
Christine Leah (Chrissie):
It is with heavy hearts we announce that our beloved Mum and friend Chrissie passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, 6 September 2020. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Jon and Rochelle, Nic and Hamish, Anna and Lincoln, Kate and Richard, and Sally and Mathew. Devoted Nan to Tomas, Jane, and Hannah; Jed, and Anna; Isabella, and Eli; Ana, and George; and Skye, Fraser, Olive, and Leo. Funeral details to be advised.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 9, 2020