McCARRISON, Christine
Dorothy Anne (Chris)
(nee Klein):
On 21st February 2020, suddenly at home. Loved wife of Ian. Loved mother of Murray and step-mother of Debbie Hayne, Wendy McCarrison and the late Warwick. Dearly loved Grandmother of Bonnie and friend to Jane. Loved Grandmother of Matthew, Robert, Angela, Carol and the late Paul. Loved aunty of Sandra, Renata, Elissa, Richard and Bruce. Messages to the McCarrison family may be left in Chris's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A private cremation has already taken place.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 29, 2020