JOHNSON,
Christine Fiona (Chris) :
On September 12, 2020, Christine died peacefully at the Mary Potter Hospice, Wellington. Loved wife of David (Paekakariki). Daughter of the late Derek and Val Brown (Otaki) and sister to Stephen, Malcolm and the late Roger Brown. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Mary Potter Hospice Foundation:
01-0537-0020909-005 would be appreciated. Thanks to all staff of Ward 5 North, Wellington Hospital, and all staff from Mary Potter Hospice, Wellington, who assisted her over the last few months. A private cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service for Christine will be held on Thursday 17th September 2020 at St Peter's Village Hall, Beach Road, Paekakariki, at 2.00pm. Messages may be left in Christine's Dominion Post Guest Book or posted to PO Box 53, Paekakariki 5258.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 15, 2020