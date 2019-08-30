HETARAKA, Christine
Rangimarie (nee Church):
Passed peacefully Wednesday August 28, 2019 at Te Omanga Hospice, Lower Hutt surrounded by whanau. Loved wife, mother, grandmother and mentor to many. A service celebrating Christine's life will be held at Haven Falls Funeral Home, Wainuiomata Saturday August 31 at 9.30am followed by travel to her final resting place, Aramoho Cemetery, Whanganui for burial and then refreshments at Caroline's Boatshed, Aramoho.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 30, 2019