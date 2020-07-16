HANCOCK,
Christine Alexandrina:
On July 14, 2020 peacefully at Woburn Masonic Home, Lower Hutt, aged 74 years. Dearly loved wife of John and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Tania and Warren Gough, Michelle and Mark Coffey, Julie-Anne and Neil Visala, John (deceased) and Juanita Hancock. Loved nana of Samantha Gough, Michelle Gough, Alex Gough, Breanna Coffey, Erin Coffey, Liam Coffey, Darren Austin, Loryn Sutherland, Aidan Hancock, and great-grandmother of Tyler Grondin-Austin and Alastair Phipps. Loved sister of Murray, Valerie, Vivienne and Hillary (deceased). In lieu of flowers donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 30 814, Lower Hutt 5040. A service to celebrate Christine's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, corner Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt (Tomorrow) Friday, July 17, 2020 at 12.00 noon thereafter private cremation at Akatarawa. All messages to "Hancock family" c/- PO Box 30 127 Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on July 16, 2020