Christine EVES

Guest Book
  • "So very sorry she couldn't win the battle. In the short..."
    - Renate
Service Information
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
035782004
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:30 a.m.
St Mary's Catholic Church, Star of the Sea Parish
Maxwell Road
Blenheim
View Map
Death Notice

EVES, Christine Maria:
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 18 February 2020 with family by her side. Dearly loved wife of Philip, and mother of Oscar and Hannah. Much loved daughter of Heidi and Franz, and sister of Georg, Barbara and Antonia. Cherished and loved by all her extended family and friends in Germany and New Zealand.
"Her generous and kind-hearted nature will be
deeply missed"
Special thanks to the dedicated staff at both Oncology Wairau Hospital and Marlborough Hospice. Messages to [email protected] or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A service for Christine will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Star of the Sea Parish, Maxwell Road, Blenheim, on Saturday 22 February at 10.30am, followed by a private family interment.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.