EVES, Christine Maria:
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 18 February 2020 with family by her side. Dearly loved wife of Philip, and mother of Oscar and Hannah. Much loved daughter of Heidi and Franz, and sister of Georg, Barbara and Antonia. Cherished and loved by all her extended family and friends in Germany and New Zealand.
"Her generous and kind-hearted nature will be
deeply missed"
Special thanks to the dedicated staff at both Oncology Wairau Hospital and Marlborough Hospice. Messages to [email protected] or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A service for Christine will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Star of the Sea Parish, Maxwell Road, Blenheim, on Saturday 22 February at 10.30am, followed by a private family interment.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 20, 2020