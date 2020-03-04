STEWART,
Christina (nee Stevenson):
10.7.1920 - 2.3.2020
Peacefully in her sleep at Ascot Care Home, Invercargill. Dearly beloved wife of the late James. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Norma & Tony O'Neill (Invercargill), Iain & Lisa (UK). Much loved nana of Cushla & Simon, Sarah & Kayam, Victoria, George, & William. Adored great-nana of Finn & Kieran. As per Christina's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Messages to 59 Terrace Street, Rosedale, Invercargill 9810. No flowers please.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 4, 2020