POOK,
Christina Eliza (Chris):
Of Porirua. Died peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice on Tuesday 30 July 2019, aged 63 years. Adored wife of Lawrence, loved mum to Kiri and Korie, mum-in-law to Georgina and Gene, sister to Richard and wonderful Nan to Caleb, Keanau and Dyani. In lieu of flowers donations to the Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Christina will be taken to Horouta Marae, Whitford Brown Avenue, Porirua, on Thursday 1 August, a wake will be held from 6.00pm. The service celebrating her life will be held on Friday 2 August, commencing 11.00am, at the same Marae. Followed by burial at Whenua Tapu Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 1, 2019