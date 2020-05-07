MILLER,
Christina Violet (Vi):
21.1.1937 – 2.5.2020
Died at Wellington Hospital. Loved wife of the late John for 50 years. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Jane and Alan Wulff (Nelson), Donna and Tom Barnes (Carterton), and Stuart (Wellington). Much loved and adored Grandmother of Michelle, Rachel, Michael (MJ), Anton, and Alex and their partners Chris, Niki, and Dajean. Great-grandmother of Johnny and Jane. Daughter of John Gordon Hill and Sedwell Oates James Hill (both deceased). Sister of Iris Parsons, and Glenis Dixon (both deceased). Special cousin of Jim and Bill Pratt. Sister-in-law of Jennifer Storey (Auck), Ann Miller (Auck) and Andrew Miller (Chch). Loved Aunt and treasured friend to many special people. Private cremation has been held. Farewell for Vi to be at a later date. Messages to the Miller family, c/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on May 7, 2020