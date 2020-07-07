de KRUYF,
Christiaan (Chris):
On 5 July 2020. Peacefully at the St Joseph's Home of Compassion, Silverstream, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Anna de Kruyf. Much loved by his nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews both in New Zealand and the Netherlands. Retired Architect, passionate member of the Orchid Society and Dutch Club and friend to many. Messages to the de Kruyf family may be left in Chris' tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. A service to celebrate the life of Chris will be held at the Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, 655 High Street, Lower Hutt, on Thursday 9 July 2020 at 1.00pm, thereafter interment at the Taita Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post from July 7 to July 9, 2020