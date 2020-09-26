Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ninness Funeral Home 17 Kenepuru Drive Porirua , Wellington 042374174 Death Notice



(née Mooney):

Of Island Bay, Wellington. Born 4 January 1926, formerly of Ballyshane, Rathangan, County Kildare, Ireland. Died 23 September 2020. Beloved wife of the late Seamus, cherished mother of Anne, Marian, Bernadette, John, Seamus and Michael; her darling Melanie (No. 7); sons-in-law John and Tom; daughters-in-law Theresa and Jayne; and wonderful grandmother of Claire and Ed, Shelley and Peter, Kristina, Oliver and Danielle, Kate and Kere, Katie, Anna, Hannagh, Aidan and Georgia, Alison; and great-grandmother of Asher, Isla and Jude; andfur-grandchildren Cobber, Louis, Ralph, and Winston. Predeceased by her brothers and sisters. She will be greatly missed by her brother-in-law Jimmy, sister-in-law Olive, nephews, nieces and her many wonderful friends and neighbours. A special word of thanks to Teresa Mollo, for her help and kindness to Chrissie and to the wonderful medical, nursing and Chaplain staff at Kenepuru Hospital, Wellington Hospital, her GP Dr Jill Shepherd and all the staff at Newtown Medical Centre for their kindness and care of Chrissie.

'Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam'

(May her soul be on God's right hand).

A Requiem Mass to celebrate Chrissie's life will be held at 10.00am on Thursday 1 October, with a Rosary at 7.00pm on Wednesday 30 September. Both will be held at the Church of St Francis de Sales, Clyde Street, Island Bay. To be followed by interment at Karori Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sisters of Compassion would be appreciated and can be left in the church foyer.

Funeral arrangements have been made by Larry Greco.







