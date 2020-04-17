FISHER,
Chrissie Anne (Anne):
On 15th April 2020, at Vincentian Home and Hospital, aged 93 years. An adventurous spirit now at rest. Loved and loving mother of David, Barbara (dec) and daughter-in-law Diane. Wife of Bill (dec). Sister of Gwen (dec) and Jim (dec), aunty to Susan, John, Alan, Carol, Robyn and Grant. Special thanks to the staff of Vincentian Home and Hospital for their care and support of Anne. Messages to 'the Fisher family' may be left in Anne's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a private cremation will take place.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 17, 2020