DAHIBEN, Chhotu-Khushal:
On 12 December 2019, peacefully at Wellington Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Chhotubhai. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Shantilal and Shardaben; Narandra and Indiraben; Kusumben and Rameshbhai; Gita and Shirishbhai; Asha; Sadhana and Eric. Cherished grandmother of Sejel, Hanita, Shamir, Sonia, Jayna, Nmita and Bill; Keaten and Pitiben; Raksha and Vijaybhai; and the late Jamini and Nita. Special great-grandmother of Amiti, Roshon, Prish, Jaydev, Wyatt, Zhanna and Zaine.
"We all miss you very much. You will never be forgotten and will always be in our hearts and minds.
We will see you in the next life. Love you."
Donations for charitable purposes may be left at the service. Messages to the Khushal family may be in Dahi's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz, or c/- PO Box 7123, Newtown 6242. A service for Dahi will be held at the Bharat Bhavan, Kemp Street, Kilbirnie, on Wednesday 18 December 2019, at 11.00am, followed by cremation at Harbour City Crematorium.
Published in Dominion Post from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019