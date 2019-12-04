 -->

Cheryl WOOTTON

Lychway Funeral Directors
5 Roy St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063578143
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 p.m.
The Kingdom Hall
Columbo Street
Palmerston North
WOOTTON,
Cheryl Anne (nee Vendt):
Passed away suddenly in the presence of her loving family on Monday 2nd December 2019. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Phil. Much loved mum, mum-in-law and rock of Matthew & Jenna; and Michael (Pickle) & Courtney. Second mum to Jonathan; Samantha; and Nicola. Glamma to Ella; Kadin; Ty; Ashton; Caiden; Georgia; and Lachlan. Loved daughter of Gordon and the late Vivienne Vendt. A celebration of Cheryl's life will be held on Friday 6th December at 1.00pm in The Kingdom Hall, Columbo Street, Palmerston North, followed by private cremation. Messages can be sent to the Wootton family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North 4410.

Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 4, 2019
