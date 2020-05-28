WARD, Charles

Henry Gordon (Gordon):

L/SGT (Rtd)

092480, NZ Infantry

Passed away on May 19, 2020, at Eversley Rest Home, Hastings. Peacefully in his sleep as he had hoped at 98 years young. Husband of Rita and Helen (both deceased). Much loved father and father-in-law of Geoff and Sue, and Helga and Ryan. Adored Grandad Beach of Aaron and Amy. Grandpa of Brodie and Sean and Great-Grandad of Selena. Step-Dad to Micheal and Susin, Ngaio and Warren and Grandad to all their children. Beloved brother to his 13 siblings and Uncle Gordon to his many nieces and nephews. Due to funeral restrictions, a private service and interment has taken place. Messages to the Ward Family, c/- PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.

Finally at peace with

Helen again.

You will always be in

our hearts.





