ROBINS,
Charles Edward (Ted):
On Thursday, 12th November 2020, peacefully at Hutt Hospital; aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Barbara. Much loved father of Maria, Bridget, David, Daniel, Jasmine, Greg, and father-in- law & friend to Frank, Graham, Claire and Katherine. Adored grandad of Jackson, Zoe, Samuel, Sian, Hana, and of great-grandchild Kaiyon. Loved brother of Gaye, Pat, Judy, John, Veronica, Michael, Kerry and their families. Loved brother-in-law to Louise, Greg, Frank, Helen, Christine and their families. Messages and tributes can be placed in Ted's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. Special thanks to the Doctors and Nurses of the Medical Ward for their wonderful care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St John Ambulance at www.stjohn.org.nz/support-us/donate Ted's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Ss Peter & Paul's Catholic Church, 60 Knights Road, Lower Hutt, on Thursday 19th November 2020 at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 16, 2020