KEENAN, Charles Bernard:
2NZEF 623355
12.02.1924 - 05.12.2019
Passed away peacefully in his 95th year; at Woburn Home, Waipukarau. Adored husband of Margaret for 66 years. Loved father & father-in-law of Ann Marie & Richard Thomson of Auckland and Peter & Sheryl Keenan of Waipukurau. Treasured Popa of Nicola, Mark, David & Gemma and his 3 great-grandchildren. A Requiem Mass will be held for Charlie at the St Joseph's Catholic Church, 15 St Joseph St, Waipukurau, on Monday 9th December, at 11am. Followed by his interment at the Hastings Cemetery, Orchard Rd, Hastings. All messages can be sent to the Keenan Family, 5c Holyrood Terrace, Waipukurau.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 6, 2019