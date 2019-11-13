Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles KAYES. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Cornwall Manor corner Knights Road and Cornwall Street Lower Hutt View Map Death Notice



Charles Leslie (Les):

On November 9, 2019, peacefully at Riverleigh Residential Care, Lower Hutt, aged 92 years. Dearly loved brother of the late Norma, Win and Bill and brother-in-law of Bev. Loved uncle of Sandra and Phil, Mark (deceased) and Joan, Janine and Les, and Harvey and Brenda. Loved great-uncle of Jessie and Tim and family, Ollie and Debs and family, James and Rachel and family, William and Belle, John and Charlotte, Denby and Spencer, Stephen and Felichya and family, Lyndal and Chris and family, Angela and Shawn and family, and Heather and Ken and family. In lieu of flowers donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 601, Wellington 6140. A funeral service for Les will be held in Cornwall Manor, corner Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation at Akatarawa. All messages to the "Kayes family" c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.







