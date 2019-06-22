JACKSON,
Charles Russell (Russell):
Of Feilding. On June 19, 2019, peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Ruth, much loved father of Kelly, Stephen, Richard, Rachael, and Andrew, loved Pop to his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved brother of Mary Adams, and Ann Garden. A Requiem Mass for Russell will be held at St Brigid's Catholic Church, Cnr Derby and Monmouth Streets, Feilding, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Feilding Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Cancer Society, PO Box 5170, Palmerston North 4441, would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Dominion Post on June 22, 2019