HOLMES,
Charles McKinnon (Mack):
Peacefully at Dunedin Hospital on 26 March 2020. Dearly loved husband of Lyn and the late Janet; much loved father, stepfather, father-in-law and friend of Geoff and Annie, Richard and Trish, Simon and Andrea, Nick and Ange, and Kara and Jeff; deeply loved Granddad to Annabelle, Sean, Charlie, Patrick, Margot and Luisa; son of the late George and Effie Holmes, and brother of David, and Alistair. A celebration of Mack's life will be held at a date to be determined.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 31, 2020