HENWOOD, Charles Raymond
(Ray): ONZM
On August 26, 2019, suddenly at Wellington. Aged 82 years. Dearly beloved husband of 50 years to Carolyn; Adored father and father-in-law of Dai and Joanna; Much loved Grandad Ray to Charlie, and Lucy. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Theatre Artist Charitable Trust www.circa.co.nz/package/arty500/ would be appreciated. Messages to "the Henwood family" may be placed in Ray's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie. Ray's funeral service will be held at the Wellington State Opera House, Manners Street, Wellington, on Monday, September 2, 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2019