GALLAGHER,
Charles Robert Francis (Bob):
Passed away suddenly at home, on Saturday 25th July 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Cathie. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Gary (deceased) and Helene, Harry and Na, Trish and Frank, Tony and Annie, Clare and Grant, much loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews, and a friend to many. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left in the foyer, or made online at https://www.wfa.org.nz/donate/. Messages to the "Gallagher family" may be left in Bob's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. A funeral service for Bob will be held at The Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn Street and Onepu Road, Kilbirnie, Wellington, on Friday, 31st July 2020, at 11.00am, thereafter a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on July 29, 2020