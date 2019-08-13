DAVIDSON, Charles Clark:
Of Whitby Lakes Village, formerly of Blenheim. On Sunday 11 August 2019, peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice. Aged 93 years. Dearly beloved husband of Edna, and much loved father of Sue & John Harvey, Jane & Ian Walker, and Hamish & Julia Davidson. Loved Grandad of Nicola & Craig, Matt, Fiona & Matt, Sam, and Chris, and Poppa of Rebecca, Olivia, Rhiannon, and Quinn. Charles' funeral service will be held at St Andrew's Anglican Church, Steyne Avenue, Plimmerton, at 1.00pm, on Friday 16 August. In lieu of flowers donations to Mary Potter Hospice PO Box 7442, Newtown, Wellington 6242, would be appreciated. Messages to Apt 107/1 Newhaven Way, Whitby, Porirua 5024.
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019