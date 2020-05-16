BARNETT,
Charles Swanson (Chick):
Peacefully on Tuesday 12 May 2020, at home after a short illness. Aged 84 years. Much loved husband of Elaine. Loved father and father-in-law to Christine & David Stevens, Desley & Justin Olsen, and Duncan Barnett. Special grandad to Renee, Jessica; Andrew, Ethan & Aimee. Loved brother to many in Scotland and the Robertsons in NZ. Thanks to Dr Glynis Ahamat & the HVDHB for their support. Originally from Perthshire, a proud Kiwi of 61 years who never forgot his Scottish roots. A private service was held on Thursday and a celebration of Chick's life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Dominion Post on May 16, 2020