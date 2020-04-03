GEORGE,
Charlene Haurawhiti:
31 May 1991 -
28 March 2020
In Nelson, peacefully with whanau at her side. Precious daughter of Lenora and Rob; soulmate of Jonas; treasured sister of April, Jasmine, Sidney, and Shaniqua; Ngamoko of Whaitako (TK) and the late Helena Whakaue George; loved niece of Tom and Ange, and Pani, and cousin of Mia, Lucian, Tangiora, Narissa, Whai, Tatiana, and Messines. Beloved daughter-in-law of Karin, Ashley, and the late George; sister-in-law of Marlen and Johny, and auntie of Maia. Beloved of all her uncles, aunties, and cousins, and friends. A memorial service for Charlene will be held in Wellington and Motueka, details to be advised.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 3, 2020