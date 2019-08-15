SHANTILAL, Chandu:
On 14th August 2019, at Wellington Regional Hospital, aged 66. Husband of Nita; father and father-in-law of Bhavna & Ravindu, Amrita & Jayesh and Kunal. Son of the late Shantilal & Jashoda Parbhu. Son-in-law of Nanubhai & Champaben, and family. Brother and brother-in-law of Dipakbhai and Manishaben & family, the late Sumitraben and Jayantibhai & family. Grandfather of Ayaan. Special thanks to the staff of Wellington Regional Hospital for their care and support of Chandu. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Chandu's funeral service will be held at Wellington Indian Sports Club Gym, 48 Kemp Street, Kilbirnie, on Saturday 17th August at 1.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 15, 2019