THOMPSON, Celia Mary:
On Sunday 14 June 2020, we unexpectedly lost Celia, aged 65. Much loved wife of Larry; much loved mother of Gina (and husband Ben), and Marisa; step-mother of Leeann, and Clifford; Granny of Lucian, Cole, and Max; sister of Clive; auntie of Kathryn, and Gordon; best friend of Lesley. The funeral service to celebrate and remember Celia's life will be held at the Collingwood Memorial Hall, Tasman Street, Collingwood, on Monday 22 June 2020 at 1.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on June 19, 2020