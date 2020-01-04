Cecilia NEUMER

  • "Rest in Peace Cecilia"
    - Maureen
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Kings Arms Church
10 Racecourse Road
Trentham
Akatarawa Lawn Cemetery
NEUMER, Cecilia:
Passed away peacefully on Monday 30th December 2019, at Elderslea Home and Hospital, Upper Hutt. Loved sister and sister-in-law of George, Halina & Kinross, and Edward. Cecilia will be missed by her Church Family and friends. All communications to the Neumer Family can be sent c/- PO Box 30-067, Lower Hutt 5040. A service for Cecilia will be held in the Kings Arms Church, 10 Racecourse Road, Trentham, Upper Hutt, on Wednesday 8th January 2020, at 11.00am. Thereafter interment in the Akatarawa Lawn Cemetery.

Published in Dominion Post from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020
