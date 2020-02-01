Cecilia HODGSON

Guest Book
  • "Our sympathies are with you and your family Desiree and..."
    - Denise Le Prou
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
12:30 p.m.
St Patrick's Church
Okato
Death Notice

HODGSON,
Cecilia Bernice (Lyla):
Always beautiful.
Died peacefully on 28 January 2020 in Waikanae, aged 97 years. Dearly loved wife of the late George Hodgson. Much loved mother of Desiree and son-in-law Neil Jury. Cherished Nana for Mike, Rick, Alexandra and Liz. Loving great-grandmother of Rose, Charlie, Jasmine, James, Lily, Zac, Henry and Ashley. Heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at Charles Fleming Retirement Village, and to the doctors at Waikanae Health. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Patrick's Church, Okato, at 12.30pm on Tuesday 4 February, followed by interment at Okato Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome donations to Blind Low Vision New Zealand.

Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 1, 2020
