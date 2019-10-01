MUNDEN, Cecile Joan:
Passed away peacefully on Monday 30th September 2019 at Woburn Enliven Home, Lower Hutt. Cherished Mum of Chris, Gerald, Steven, Caryl, and Joy. Loved Mum-in-law of Paul and special friend of Philippa and Delia. Beloved Granny to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Woburn Enliven Home for their wonderful care given to Cecile. A service for Cecile will be held at St Augustine's Church, Britannia Street, Petone, on Saturday 5th October 2019 at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 1, 2019