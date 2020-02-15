Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ninness Funeral Home 17 Kenepuru Drive Porirua City , Wellington 042374174 Death Notice



Of Waitangirua. Passed away peacefully on 12 February 2020, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband to Pat. Loved father to Christopher, Bernadette, Jacqueline (dec), and Jacinta (dec). Loved grandad to Ricky, Zoe, Amy, and David (DJ). Loved great grandad to Koby, and Albert (AJ). A loved uncle to his nieces and nephews, brother and friend to many. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the loving care Cecil received from Whitby Rest Home.

Rest In Peace

Messages for the "Kee-Sue family" can be sent c/- PO Box 50 347, Porirua 5240. In lieu of flowers, donations for the Society of St Vincent de Paul would be appreciated and may be left at the Mass. A Requiem Mass for Cecil will be celebrated in the Church of the Holy Family, 169 Mungavin Avenue, Porirua, on Tuesday, 18 February commencing at 11.00am, thereafter followed by interment at the Whenua Tapu Cemetery, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay. The Rosary will be recited in the church on Monday, 17 February commencing at 5.30pm.







