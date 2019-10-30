Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cecelia BARTUP. View Sign Death Notice



Cecelia Myrtle (nee Breeze):

28.01.1941 – 26.10.2019

Died peacefully after a long illness. A truly wonderful, kind, caring woman who will remain in our hearts forever. Dearly loved wife of Clive. Mother of Irene, Dee (deceased) and Rachel (deceased). Grandmother to Dylan, Rachel, Ruby, Anelise, Amanda and Kate. Loved mother-in-law to Steve. Beloved sister of Kelvin (deceased), Sydney (deceased) and Gwen. Much loved Aunty to Christine and her son Michael, and Sean, Kathrin, Kim and Sophie. A service to celebrate Cecelia's life will be held at the Crestwood Chapel, 615 Heretaunga Street E, Hastings, on Saturday 2nd November at 10.00am. We invite you to join us in wearing something colourful for Cecelia as she was a bright spirit. Family invite you to leave a personal message for Cecelia on a postcard provided at the service. Doors will be open at 9.30am.







Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 30, 2019

