WRIGHT, Catherine Docherty
(nee McIntyre):
Of Paraparaumu. Passed away peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice, Wellington, on Wednesday, 12 February 2020. Beloved wife of Terry; mother of Christine & Mark, and Leanne & Cory; and Grandma of Kyle, Dion, Alannah, Jamie-Lea, and John. As per Cathie's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. Donations to Mary Potter Hospice (www.marypotter.org.nz/support-us/donations) would be appreciated.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 15, 2020