Catherine WRIGHT

Guest Book
  • "Long time years of friendship and treasured memories,..."
  • "grandma thanks for all the memories the laughs and the..."
    - john little
  • "Love and Hugs Mum I miss you so much Forever in my heart..."
    - Leanne Little
  • "Thank you Cathy for being not only my sister in law but for..."
  • "We will miss you cathy. Gary and vera."
    - Gary Wright
Service Information
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
042985168
Death Notice

WRIGHT, Catherine Docherty
(nee McIntyre):
Of Paraparaumu. Passed away peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice, Wellington, on Wednesday, 12 February 2020. Beloved wife of Terry; mother of Christine & Mark, and Leanne & Cory; and Grandma of Kyle, Dion, Alannah, Jamie-Lea, and John. As per Cathie's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. Donations to Mary Potter Hospice (www.marypotter.org.nz/support-us/donations) would be appreciated.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 15, 2020
