Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine WAUGH. View Sign Service Information Service 10:30 a.m. Cornwall Manor Cnr of Knights Road and Cornwall Street Lower Hutt View Map Death Notice



(nee Polymenakou)

Also fondly known as

Kitty, Ketty and Katy:

Passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020, aged 89 years. Devoted wife of Gordon; loving mother of Edward (USA); sister and sister-in-law of Costis and Helena Polymenakos, Rona and Harold Fletcher, Betty and John Jackson, Bob Waugh and Fumiko Toshi; loved by her niece and nephews Carol, Ted and Peter and their families. Special thanks to the dedicated staff at Woburn Enliven for their kindness over the last year; to Dana Jackson who loved and cared for her as a daughter; and to her faithful dear friend Moira Lassen. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Cancer Society at the service or online at

A service will be held in Cornwall Manor, Cnr of Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt on Friday May 22, 2020 at 10.30am followed by private cremation. Messages may be sent to "the Waugh family", C/- PO Box 30127, Lower Hutt 5040.







WAUGH, Catherine(nee Polymenakou)Also fondly known asKitty, Ketty and Katy:Passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020, aged 89 years. Devoted wife of Gordon; loving mother of Edward (USA); sister and sister-in-law of Costis and Helena Polymenakos, Rona and Harold Fletcher, Betty and John Jackson, Bob Waugh and Fumiko Toshi; loved by her niece and nephews Carol, Ted and Peter and their families. Special thanks to the dedicated staff at Woburn Enliven for their kindness over the last year; to Dana Jackson who loved and cared for her as a daughter; and to her faithful dear friend Moira Lassen. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Cancer Society at the service or online at www.cancernz.org.nz A service will be held in Cornwall Manor, Cnr of Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt on Friday May 22, 2020 at 10.30am followed by private cremation. Messages may be sent to "the Waugh family", C/- PO Box 30127, Lower Hutt 5040. Published in Dominion Post on May 20, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers