WAUGH, Catherine
(nee Polymenakou)
Also fondly known as
Kitty, Ketty and Katy:
Passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020, aged 89 years. Devoted wife of Gordon; loving mother of Edward (USA); sister and sister-in-law of Costis and Helena Polymenakos, Rona and Harold Fletcher, Betty and John Jackson, Bob Waugh and Fumiko Toshi; loved by her niece and nephews Carol, Ted and Peter and their families. Special thanks to the dedicated staff at Woburn Enliven for their kindness over the last year; to Dana Jackson who loved and cared for her as a daughter; and to her faithful dear friend Moira Lassen. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Cancer Society at the service or online at www.cancernz.org.nz
A service will be held in Cornwall Manor, Cnr of Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt on Friday May 22, 2020 at 10.30am followed by private cremation. Messages may be sent to "the Waugh family", C/- PO Box 30127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on May 20, 2020