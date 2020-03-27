SHIELDS,
Catherine (nee Lawson):
10.12.1963 - 25.3.2020
Very much loved wife and companion of Stanley, beloved daughter of Marian and Peter Lawson, and her sisters Margaret, Mary and Barbara and their families. Marian and the girls would like to thank the Masterton community who have been so loving and caring of Catherine in her 56 years. In particular we'd like to thank the staff of Idea Services, Landsdowne Court and Christine Brewster. Also the many others who on a daily basis have shown such kindness to Catherine. Thank you all so much. Take care of yourselves in the coming months. Donations to Idea Services, Wairarapa, PO Box 727, Masterton would be appreciated. Messages to Stanley can also be sent to Idea Services.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 27, 2020