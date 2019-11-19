Catherine SCRIMGEOUR

Service Information
Cleveland Funeral Home
179 Ingestre St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
063455522
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Burnblea Chapel
173 Ingestre Street
Wanganu
Death Notice

SCRIMGEOUR, Catherine:
Formerly Matron of the Wanganui Hospital Board 1954 - 1973. Passed peacefully in Kowhainui Rest Home on 14th November 2019, aged 102 years. Loved daughter of the late Mary Jessie Scrimgeour; a dearly beloved niece and cousin of all her family. Highly respected and much loved friend of Ailsa and all her wonderfully supportive friends. We are grateful for the incredible loving care provided over the years by Okere House and Kowhainui. A memorial service for Catherine will be held in the Burnblea Chapel, 173 Ingestre Street, Wanganui, on Saturday 23 November 2019, at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 19, 2019
