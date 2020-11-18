Catherine MAHER

Service Information
Requiem Mass
Friday, Nov. 20, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St Anthony's Catholic Church
corner of Ludlam & Falkirk Street
Seatoun
Burial
Monday, Nov. 23, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Fairhall Cemetery
Blenheim
Death Notice

MAHER, Catherine Mary:
Passed away peacefully on 16th November 2020, aged 81 years. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Anthony and Patricia, Terence and Judith, Margaret, the late Ann and Jim Harris, Bernadette and Graeme Holland. Dearly loved Aunty to her 13 nieces and nephews. Messages to 'the Maher family' may be left in Catherine's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366 Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. A Requiem Mass for Catherine will be held at St Anthony's Catholic Church, corner of Ludlam & Falkirk Street, Seatoun, on Friday 20th November at 2.00pm . The Burial Service will be held at Fairhall Cemetery, Blenheim, on Monday 23rd November 2020 at 11.00am.
R.I.P.

Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 18, 2020
