KELLY,
Catherine Mary (Kate):
On 24 May 2020. Beloved daughter of Colleen, loving mother to Issie, much loved sister and sister-in-law of Claire & Vern, John & Sharon, and Brendan & Jolene, and Patrick (dec). Loving aunty of Marsha, Caitlin, Patrick, Brenna, Cormac, Ellen and James and all her great nephews and nieces. A private service for Kate will be livestreamed on Wednesday, 27 May 2020 at 2.30pm. If you wish to view Kate's service, please request the link by emailing [email protected] Handpicked flowers only. Donations can be made in Kate's memory to Te Omanga Hospice, PO Box 30-814 Lower Hutt 5040. All messages to the "Kelly Family", c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on May 26, 2020