GALLAGHER,
Catherine Ann (Cathie)
(nee Munro):
On 14th May 2020, at Rita Angus Retirement Village, aged 81 years. Beloved wife of Bob. Cherished sister of Thea and Alastair (deceased). Special thanks to Wellington Free Ambulance and the staff of Kenepuru Hospital Ward 4 for their care and support of Cathie. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA would be appreciated and may be donated online at:
https://www.spca.nz/donate. Messages to 'the Gallagher Family' may be left in Cathie's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. A private service has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on May 23, 2020