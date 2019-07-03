Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine DODDS. View Sign Death Notice





On 30 June 2019, peacefully at Whitby Care Home, in her 92nd year. Much loved wife of the late Richard (Dick), cherished mother and mother-in-law to Graeme and Anne. Loved Grandma to Christina, Aidan, Laura, Matthew, Rachel, and Rachel's fiancé Mel and his daughter Ariana.

Now at peace

A Requiem Mass to celebrate Kitty's life will be held in the Church of St Theresa, 210 St Andrews Road, Plimmerton, on Friday 5 July 2019, commencing at 11.00am. Thereafter a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be sent c/- PO Box 601, Wellington 6140, or can be left at the Mass. Special thanks to the staff at Harbourview and Whitby Care Homes for their love and care given to Kitty during her final years.







Published in Dominion Post on July 3, 2019





