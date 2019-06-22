CHESTERMAN,
Catherine Joyce (nee Lees):
Peacefully on 13 June 2019, in her 102nd year, at her home surrounded by family. Beloved wife of the late William Chesterman, and dearly loved mother of Jeannette and Mick Hourigan (dec), Naomi and Peter Garnett, John (dec), Frank (dec) and Lynne, Peter and Helen, Grace, Jim and Yvonne. Treasured Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Special thanks to Te Omanga Hospice for their amazing care during the final two weeks of her long and busy life. A family service has been held. Messages may be sent to Chesterman Family c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on June 22, 2019